MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Sprouts Farmers to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.21% Rise

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:57pm
By Amy Schwartz

Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.02 to a high of $20.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.38 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sprouts Farmers and will alert subscribers who have SFM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Sprouts Farmers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.06 and a 52-week low of $13.00 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $20.80 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Keywords: rebounders sprouts farmers

Ticker(s): SFM

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.