Look for Shares of Sprint Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.47% Sell Off

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.52 to a high of $4.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.59 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprint Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.59 and a high of $8.06 and are now at $4.62, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

