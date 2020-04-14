Look for Shares of Splunk Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.52% Rise

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.01 to a high of $133.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $128.40 on volume of 298,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Splunk Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Splunk Inc in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Splunk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $93.92 and a high of $176.31 and are now at $132.83, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.