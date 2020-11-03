Look for Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 8.07% Sell Off

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.19 to a high of $44.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.50 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Spirit Aerosys-Ahas traded in a range of $40.19 to $94.47 and are now at $40.55. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 2.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

