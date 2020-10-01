Look for Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.72% Sell Off

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.46 to a high of $72.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.03 on volume of 382,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.69 and a high of $100.34 and are now at $72.52, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 14.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.