Look for Shares of Spectra Energ to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.04% Rise

Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.83 to a high of $40.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.00 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spectra Energ have traded between a low of $10.68 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $39.78, which is 272% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

