Look for Shares of Southwestrn Engy to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.02% Sell Off

Southwestrn Engy (NYSE:SWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.54 to a high of $1.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.63 on volume of 9.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwestrn Engy have traded between a low of $1.51 and a high of $4.90 and are now at $1.56, which is 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwestrn Engy and will alert subscribers who have SWN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.