Look for Shares of Sl Green Realty to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.91% Sell Off

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.36 to a high of $46.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.63 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Sl Green Realty has traded in a range of $39.31 to $96.39 and is now at $44.74, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

