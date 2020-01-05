Look for Shares of Skyworks Solutio to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.25% Sell Off

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.01 to a high of $101.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $100.23 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Skyworks Solutio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.48 and a 52-week low of $66.29 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $99.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

