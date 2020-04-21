Look for Shares of Skyworks Solutio to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.58% Sell Off

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.37 to a high of $92.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.25 on volume of 815,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skyworks Solutio have traded between a low of $66.29 and a high of $128.48 and are now at $88.90, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

