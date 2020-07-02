Look for Shares of Skyworks Solutio to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.04% Sell Off

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.60 to a high of $116.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $116.66 on volume of 809,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $66.29 to $128.48 and is now at $115.32, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

