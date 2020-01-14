Look for Shares of Simon Property to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.03% Rise

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.17 to a high of $146.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $145.07 on volume of 515,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Simon Property has traded in a range of $142.40 to $186.44 and is now at $146.14, 3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

