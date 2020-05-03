Look for Shares of Simmons First -A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.30% Sell Off

Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.96 to a high of $21.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.21 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Simmons First -A have traded between a low of $20.88 and a high of $27.29 and are now at $22.11, which is 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.