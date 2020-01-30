Look for Shares of Sherwin-Williams to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.93% Sell Off

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $561.00 to a high of $570.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $582.55 on volume of 525,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sherwin-Williams. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sherwin-Williams in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sherwin-Williams have traded between a low of $389.01 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $561.18, which is 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.