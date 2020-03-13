Look for Shares of Sherwin-Williams to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.18% Sell Off

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $471.22 to a high of $502.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $475.01 on volume of 582,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Sherwin-Williams has traded in a range of $417.30 to $599.95 and is now at $470.26, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

