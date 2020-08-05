Look for Shares of Sherwin-Williams to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.25% Rise

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $534.70 to a high of $541.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $539.74 on volume of 159,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sherwin-Williams share prices have been bracketed by a low of $325.43 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $544.74, 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.