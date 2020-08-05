Look for Shares of Sherwin-Williams to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.25% Rise

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $534.70 to a high of $541.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $539.74 on volume of 159,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Sherwin-Williams has traded in a range of $325.43 to $599.95 and is now at $544.74, 67% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.