Look for Shares of Sherwin-Williams to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.20% Rise

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $466.69 to a high of $484.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $453.24 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Sherwin-Williams share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $599.95 and a 52-week low of $325.43 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $473.28 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.