Look for Shares of Shake Shack In-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 11.51% Rise

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.69 to a high of $43.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.89 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Shake Shack In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.01 and a high of $105.84 and are now at $41.88, 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.