Look for Shares of Servicenow Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.38% Sell Off

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $266.90 to a high of $286.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $288.00 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Servicenow Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $362.95 and a 52-week low of $213.99 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $275.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

