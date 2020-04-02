Look for Shares of Servicenow Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.18% Rise

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $344.52 to a high of $350.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $344.75 on volume of 728,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Servicenow Inc have traded between a low of $213.99 and a high of $348.71 and are now at $346.42, which is 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

