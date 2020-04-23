Look for Shares of Sempra Energy to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.86% Rise

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.36 to a high of $125.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.63 on volume of 424,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sempra Energy have traded between a low of $88.00 and a high of $161.87 and are now at $125.42, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

