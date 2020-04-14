Look for Shares of On Semiconductor to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.93% Rise

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.59 to a high of $14.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.69 on volume of 860,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, On Semiconductor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.17 and a high of $25.92 and are now at $14.91, 82% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

