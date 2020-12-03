Look for Shares of Schwab (Charles) to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 12.24% Sell Off

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.83 to a high of $30.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.00 on volume of 15.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Schwab (Charles)has traded in a range of $28.83 to $51.65 and are now at $28.79. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

