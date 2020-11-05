MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Sba Comm Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.80% Rise

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:51pm
By Shiri Gupta

Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $288.96 to a high of $300.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $300.02 on volume of 310,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Sba Comm Corp has traded in a range of $200.29 to $317.11 and is now at $297.11, 48% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sba Comm Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

