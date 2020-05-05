Look for Shares of Sarepta Therapeu to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.54% Rise

Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.04 to a high of $121.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $119.16 on volume of 170,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sarepta Therapeu have traded between a low of $72.05 and a high of $158.80 and are now at $121.34, which is 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

