Look for Shares of Sally Beauty Hol to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.69% Rise

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.30 to a high of $15.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.77 on volume of 365,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Sally Beauty Hol has traded in a range of $11.46 to $21.98 and is now at $15.62, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

