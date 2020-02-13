MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Rush Enter-Cl A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 11.60% Sell Off

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:57pm
By Nick Russo

Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.80 to a high of $40.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.51 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Rush Enter-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.27 and a 52-week low of $31.53 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $40.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rush Enter-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have RUSHA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

