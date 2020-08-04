Look for Shares of Rpm Intl Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.07% Rise

Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.22 to a high of $64.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.60 on volume of 361,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rpm Intl Inc has traded in a range of $42.85 to $77.47 and is now at $63.74, 49% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

