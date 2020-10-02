Look for Shares of Royal Caribbean to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.38% Sell Off

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.03 to a high of $111.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.52 on volume of 847,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a low of $100.47 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $109.94, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

