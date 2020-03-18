Look for Shares of Rockwell Automat to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 12.46% Sell Off

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.93 to a high of $144.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $145.27 on volume of 879,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Rockwell Automat share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $133.93 and a high of $209.60 and are now at $137.89. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

