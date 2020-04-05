Look for Shares of Ringcentral In-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.06% Rise

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $216.10 to a high of $232.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $231.14 on volume of 387,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $256.60 and a 52-week low of $110.34 and are now trading 110% above that low price at $231.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

