Look for Shares of Revance Therapeu to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 11.56% Rise

Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.34 to a high of $18.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.98 on volume of 656,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Revance Therapeu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.35 and a high of $28.30 and are now at $18.39, 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

