Look for Shares of Resmed Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.78% Rise

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.88 to a high of $163.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $163.22 on volume of 239,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Resmed Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $177.99 and a 52-week low of $108.85 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $163.63 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

