Look for Shares of Renewable Energy to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.24% Sell Off

Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.32 to a high of $25.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.68 on volume of 254,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Renewable Energy have traded between a low of $9.90 and a high of $29.61 and are now at $24.46, which is 147% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.4%.

