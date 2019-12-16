Look for Shares of Regeneron Pharm to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.33% Sell Off

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $367.71 to a high of $371.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $368.25 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Regeneron Pharm has traded in a range of $325.35 to $543.55 and is now at $371.42, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regeneron Pharm on October 10th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $294.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Regeneron Pharm have risen 27.8%. We continue to monitor REGN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.