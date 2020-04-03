Look for Shares of Regeneron Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.95% Rise

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $467.13 to a high of $482.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $467.69 on volume of 638,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Regeneron Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $325.35 and a high of $543.55 and are now at $481.60, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

