Look for Shares of Rayonier Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.28% Sell Off

Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.67 to a high of $32.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.95 on volume of 155,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rayonier Inc on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Rayonier Inc have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor RYN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Rayonier Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.09 and a 52-week low of $25.92 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $31.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.