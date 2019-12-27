Look for Shares of Rayonier Adv to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.60% Sell Off

Rayonier Adv (NYSE:RYAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.66 to a high of $3.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.67 on volume of 76,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Rayonier Adv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.58 and a 52-week low of $2.52 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $3.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.2%.

