Look for Shares of Rambus Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.82% Rise

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.46 to a high of $16.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.09 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rambus Inc have traded between a low of $8.15 and a high of $16.58 and are now at $16.20, which is 99% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rambus Inc and will alert subscribers who have RMBS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.