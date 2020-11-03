Look for Shares of Ralph Lauren Cor to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.71% Sell Off

Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.24 to a high of $96.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.62 on volume of 399,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have traded between a low of $82.69 and a high of $133.63 and are now at $92.27, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

