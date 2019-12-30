Look for Shares of Pultegroup Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.08% Sell Off

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.42 to a high of $38.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.80 on volume of 350,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pultegroup Inc have traded between a low of $24.45 and a high of $41.22 and are now at $38.43, which is 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pultegroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have PHM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.