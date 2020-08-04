Look for Shares of Pultegroup Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.68% Rise

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.14 to a high of $24.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.07 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pultegroup Inc have traded between a low of $17.12 and a high of $47.37 and are now at $24.93, which is 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pultegroup Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pultegroup Inc in search of a potential trend change.