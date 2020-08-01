Look for Shares of Pultegroup Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.92% Rise

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.93 to a high of $40.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.74 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pultegroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.10 and a high of $41.22 and are now at $40.15, 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pultegroup Inc on March 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Pultegroup Inc have risen 39.6%. We continue to monitor PHM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.