Look for Shares of Public Storage to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.91% Rise

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $201.98 to a high of $210.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $209.52 on volume of 257,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Public Storage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $266.76 and a 52-week low of $155.37 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $209.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

