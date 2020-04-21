Look for Shares of Pub Serv Enterp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.32% Sell Off

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.30 to a high of $51.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.30 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have traded between a low of $34.75 and a high of $63.88 and are now at $49.87, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

