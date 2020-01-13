Look for Shares of Ptc Therapeutics to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.73% Sell Off

Ptc Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.90 to a high of $50.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.24 on volume of 492,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ptc Therapeutics on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Ptc Therapeutics have risen 33.6%. We continue to monitor PTCT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ptc Therapeutics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.29 and a 52-week low of $27.53 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $49.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.