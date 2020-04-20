Look for Shares of Ptc Therapeutics to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.77% Rise

Ptc Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.42 to a high of $51.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.44 on volume of 186,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ptc Therapeutics have traded between a low of $30.79 and a high of $59.89 and are now at $51.65, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ptc Therapeutics and will alert subscribers who have PTCT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.