Look for Shares of Prothena Corp Pl to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 12.67% Sell Off

Prothena Corp Pl (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.50 to a high of $10.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.37 on volume of 591,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Prothena Corp Pl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.63 and a 52-week low of $6.71 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $10.48 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.