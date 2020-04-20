Look for Shares of Proofpoint Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.83% Rise

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.38 to a high of $122.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $121.64 on volume of 226,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Proofpoint Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.58 and a 52-week low of $83.81 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $122.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

